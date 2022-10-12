JetPack 5 Webinar Series announce by NVIDIA

This week more details have been released about an upcoming JetPack 5 Webinar Series via the ON24 website, providing attendees with a deep learning accelerator on the Jetson AGX Orin hardware. Taking place on October 18, 2022 at 8 am PDT the webinars in this series and provide more information on specific topics of interest focusing on the Jetson software stack and how you can use it in your future development needs with NVIDIA Jetson.

Jetson AGX Orin

“NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules have up to 275 Trillion Operations per Second (TOPS) and 8X the performance of the last generation for multiple concurrent AI inference pipelines, plus high-speed interface support for multiple sensors, making them the ideal solution for a new age of robotics.”

“NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building end-to-end accelerated AI applications. JetPack provides a full development environment for hardware-accelerated AI-at-the-edge development. All Jetson modules and developer kits are supported by JetPack.

JetPack 5.0.2 is the first production release supporting both Jetson AGX Orin modules and the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit. With new kernel, bootloader, root file system and latest CUDA-X stack, JetPack 5.0.2 brings the latest and greatest from NVIDIA to the edge. Unlock a third of AI compute on Jetson AGX Orin using Deep Learning Accelerator (DLA) for embedded AI applications. “

Sign up for the webinars in this series and dive into specific topics of interest by visiting the ON24 website by following the link below.

Source : ON24



