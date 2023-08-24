AAEON BOXER-8621AI fanless PC powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano module

Edge AI computer hardware manufacturing company AAEON has made a significant stride with the launch of its latest innovation, the BOXER-8621AI. This fanless embedded AI system, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano module, is a compact and durable piece of technology that brings superior edge computing performance to a variety of environments, from vehicles to factories.

The BOXER-8621AI is not just a piece of hardware; it’s a versatile solution that excels in areas such as Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), fleet management, and traffic control. It’s equipped with intricate communication protocols, including a GbE LAN and four USB ports for camera support. The system can withstand a wide temperature range of -15°C to 60°C, making it a robust and resilient choice for various applications.

BOXER-8621AI fanless PC

The system’s performance is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano‘s 20 TOPS of AI performance and NVIDIA Jetpack 5.0 SDK support. This combination of robust hardware and advanced software ensures durability and longevity, making the BOXER-8621AI a reliable choice for long-term use.

The BOXER-8621AI is not just about performance; it’s also about connectivity. It features various interfaces, including DB-9 and DB-15 ports for RS-232/422/485, CANBus, and GPIO, all supported by high-bandwidth LPDDR5 system memory. Additionally, it includes four USB Type-A ports, an RJ-45 port for gigabit LAN, and an HDMI 1.4 port for display output.

The system’s expansion capabilities are equally impressive. It comes with an M.2 3042/3052 B-Key slot for 4G, 5G, and M.2 2242 B and M-Key storage modules, and an M.2 2230 E-Key slot for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and additional storage. This makes the BOXER-8621AI a versatile solution that can adapt to the evolving needs of various applications.

Despite its robust features and capabilities, the BOXER-8621AI is designed for efficient space utilization. It comes with a wall-mounting bracket and a compact chassis measuring 4.13″ x 3.54″ x 2.05″, making it a space-saving solution without compromising on performance or functionality.

In conclusion, the BOXER-8621AI is a testament to AAEON’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of edge AI computer hardware. With its superior performance, robust hardware, and versatile expansion options, it’s set to revolutionize the realms of AMR, fleet management, and traffic control solutions.

Source: Aaeon



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals