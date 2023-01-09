AAEON AI Edge mini PC with NVIDIA Jetson Orin SoM

This week AAEON has unveiled its latest AI Edge mini PC in the form of its first products utilizing the new NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module in the form of the BOXER-8652AI and BOXER-8651AI. Although AAEON will also be making available its BOXER-8621AI powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano.

The BOXER-8652AI and BOXER-8651AI have been designed and created to provide users with “versatile, high-performance edge solutions to customers across vertical markets” says AAEON. Although no details on pricing or availability has been released as yet but you can expect more information to be made available during Q1 2023.

“The BOXER-8641AI and BOXER-8640AI are now in mass production and available for purchase. All of AAEON’s upcoming products incorporating the new Orin-based production modules will feature the NVIDIA JetPack 5.x SDK to support the full Jetson software stack, aiding the development of AI applications in areas such as high-end autonomous machinery, smart retail, smart city, and Industry 4.0.”

AAEON AI Edge

– NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

– 32GB LPDDR5

– Multi-storage option: 64GB eMMC / MicroSD slot / 2.5” SATA drive bay/ M.2 2280 M Key

– Support M.2 E Key / M.2 B Key / M.2 M Key

– Support GbE LAN x 2

“Our goal is to provide our customers with elite solutions, and to do that we continually seek out the newest and most advanced technologies,” said Alex Hsueh, Associate Vice President of AAEON’s System Platform Division. “The NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform will elevate our AI solutions range to new heights of sophistication, providing our customers with the tools to build world-class applications.”

“The upcoming BOXER-8646AI will be equipped with a staggering 12 RJ-45 LAN ports for PoE, in addition to 10GbE LAN. Five DB-9 connectors will support features such as CANbus, 8-bit DIO, and RS-232/422/485, along with Wi-Fi, 5G, and PCIe capabilities provided by M.2 E, B, and M Keys. As such, the BOXER-8646AI will have the capacity for exceptional connectivity and the deployment of multiple cameras and sensors.”

Source : AAEON





