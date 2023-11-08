Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2+ launched

HMD Global has announced the launch of its latest Nokia device, the Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2+ and they feature noise cancellation, enhanced wireless audio quality and more, they will come in a range of colors including So Pink, So Purple and So Grey.



The Earbuds, made with 60% recycled plastic, can be charged on the go with a carry case that provides a total of up to 35 hours of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) play time¹. If the weather turns, these buds are splash resistant due to the IPX4 rating, which means they will hold up just fine in the rain and during workouts.

The stellar audio experience powered with Qualcomm® S3 Sound platform, and Qualcomm® aptX™ technology is available in ‘So Pink’, ‘So Purple’ and ‘So Grey’. The trio of colours perfectly matches the latest colourways of the repairable and stylish Nokia G42 5G.

Pairing with your devices is a breeze thanks to Google Fast Pair (compatible with devices running Android™ 6.0 or higher). Plus, with multipoint connectivity, you can switch between two devices with ease.

You can find out more information about the new Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2+ headphones over at the Nokia website at the link below, these new headphones are now available in the UK for £79.99.

Source Nokia



