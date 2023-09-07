Pink Nokia G42 5G repairable smartphone launched

Back in June Nokia launched its new repairable smartphone, the Nokia G42 5G, and now Nokia is launching the handset in a new pink colorway, and the device is now available in the UK for £199.

The handset is designed to be easily repairable and when it launched, Nokia teamed up with iFixit to launch a range of parts that can easily be repaired on this Android smartphone.

Lars Silberbauer, CMO of HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones said: “Repairable and fashionable – the new So Pink Nokia G42 5G ticks all the boxes. It does good and looks good. Why should repairable be dull? This 5G smartphone has a brilliant vibrant design that people will hopefully appreciate.”

Avoid expensive breakages or living with a cracked screen during current cost-of-living strains thanks to our new So Pink phone that can be repaired at home with iFixit’s DIY kits starting from £19, and handy step-by-step repair guides. You can fix a screen, a broken charging port, or replace a failing battery and back cover from the comfort of your own home.

You can find out more information about the new pink Nokia G42 5G smartphone over at Nokia at the link below, the specifications on the handset are the same as the existing model.

Source Nokia



