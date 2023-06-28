Nokia G42 5G smartphone unveiled

HMD Global is launching a new Android smartphone, the Nokia G42 5G and the handset is designed to be easily repairable as Nokia is making spares available with the handset through iFixit.

The Nokia G42 is now available in the UK for £199 and the parts to repair it will be available starting at just £18.99 from iFixit, a number of parts like the display, battery and more can easily be replaced.

Snap, share, shop, stream – do it all at your pace with 5G1 connectivity. Take stunningly clear shots with AI-powered imaging and get them on your socials fast. Go for days without charging and for years without worry – the 3-day battery2 will take you through the weekend, while QuickFix repairability means you can make repairs at home and keep your phone for longer.

So fast: Get answers. Share photos. Browse, shop, work and play – whatever being online means for you, 5G1 connectivity gets you where you want to go, fast. Plus, with plenty of memory, loads of storage space and smart background optimization, you can jump from one app to the other with no problems.

So clear: The 50 MP camera works with some of our smartest imaging AI to capture clear shots, even in tougher conditions. Portrait Mode brings your best side to the limelight while Night Mode helps with quality shots after dark. And with OZO 3D audio capture, your videos sound as good as they look.

You can find out more information about the new Nokia G42 5G smartphone over at the Nokia website at the link below, the handset is now available to be ordered from today.

Source Nokia



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals