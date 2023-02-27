Nokia G22 smartphone teams up with iFixit

HMD Global has unveiled a new smartphone that is designed to be easily repaired, the Nokia G22, and the company has teamed up with iFixit for repairs on the handset.

The handset has been designed so you can easily replace a range of parts like the battery which takes around 5 minutes and the display which can be replaced in just 20 minutes.

Starting with Nokia G22, we’ll make smartphones that you’ll be able to fix yourself. It’s another step we’re taking to make phones that are good for you and the planet.

The easier it is to repair a device, the longer you can keep it – that’s better for the planet as well as your pocket. Nokia phones have partnered with iFixit – they offer manuals and tools with the aim of making it easier for you to fix your stuff. For Nokia G22, you’ll be able to access guides and purchase FixKits that contain the tools and parts you need to replace flat batteries, broken screens, bent charging ports, and scratched covers. All you need is a few basic tools, the new parts and a walkthrough from iFixit.

You can find out more details about the new Nokia G22 smartphone over at the Nokia website at the link below. The handset is headed to the UK, Europe, and Australia and it will retail for £149.99 when it goes on sale on the 8th of March.





