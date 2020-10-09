HMD released Nokia Android 11 roadmap

HMD Global has released an Android 11 roadmap for their Nokia range of smartphones, the company has now confirmed which handsets will get the update.

Some handset will start to get the update in Q4 of 2020 with more updates coming in Q1 and Q2 of 2021.

In just over 3 years, Nokia smartphones have collectively been updated 1,000 times – a significant milestone proving the company’s unwavering commitment to ensuring its fans are always using the most up-to-date features in the most secure environment.





Committed to full transparency, HMD Global today releases its timeline for upgrading its Android 11-ready portfolio to the latest Android OS. The rollout is planned to commence in Q4 2020 with the newly-available Nokia 8.3 5G and the Nokia 5.3. Proving the company’s commitment to providing equal support to smartphones across the portfolio regardless of price points and launch dates, owners of the Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 8.1 will also be among the first to experience Android 11 this year.

You can find out more details about Android 11 for the range of Nokia smartphones at the link below.

Source HMD Global

