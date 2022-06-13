New Bentley Flying Spur S unveiled

Bentley has unveiled its latest luxury car, the Bentley Flying Spur S and they have also revealed that it will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The new Flying Spur S is one of the first models to come with either a V8 or a hybrid powertrain and the car will come with a 0 to 60 time of just 4 seconds.

The V8 version of the Flying Spur S is powered by Bentley’s advanced 4.0-litre V8 engine, developing 550 PS and 770 Nm of torque. The 0-62 mph benchmark takes a mere 4.0 seconds and top speed – where possible and legal – is 198 mph. It comes as standard with Bentley Dynamic Ride, capable of applying up to 1300 Nm of anti-roll torque in 0.3 seconds to keep the body flat and stable under spirited cornering, whilst delivering a smooth and supple ride for passengers at gentler velocities by decoupling the wheels across each axle. Electronic All-wheel Steering is also included as standard. During low-speed manoeuvres, the system turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the fronts by up to 4.2° to reduce the turning circle and increase agility. At higher speeds the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the fronts for confidence-inducing stability during lane changes and overtakes.

For those who are city-based or environmentally-focused, the Flying Spur S is also available with a hybrid powertrain. This combines a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering a total of 536 bhp (544 PS) and 750 Nm (553 lb.ft) of torque, for a 0-62mph time a mere one tenth of a second slower than the V8 at 4.1s. Capable of up to 26 miles (41 km) in pure electric drive, and with just 75g of CO2 per kilometre (WLTP) the Flying Spur Hybrid S is jointly the most efficient Bentley yet.

You can find out more details about the new Bentley Flying Spur S over at the Bentley website at the link below, the car will appear at Goodwood between the 23rd and 26th of June.

Source Bentley

