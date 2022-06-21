New 208 MPH Bentley Continental GT Mulliner unveiled

Bentley has unveiled its latest GT car, the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner and the car comes with some impressive performance figures.

The new Bentley Continental GT Mulliner has a 6.0 litre W12 engine that produces 650 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque.

The car comes with a top speed of 208 miles per hour and it features a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.6 seconds.

The new GT Mulliner W12 takes the best of all worlds to create the ultimate Continental GT combining the performance and dynamism of the Speed, the comfort of the recently-announced Azure and the magic touch and artistic flair of Mulliner handcraftsmanship. Its W12 TFSI engine, handcrafted at Bentley’s carbon neutral factory in Crewe, delivers 659 PS (650 bhp) resulting in a top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h) and 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds). Electronic All-Wheel Steering enhances the dynamic nature of the Continental GT Mulliner W12 in each of the driving modes. The Mulliner-unique 22” wheel design features self-levelling badges which ensure the Bentley ‘B’ remains vertical at all times.

The cabin of the Continental GT Mulliner W12 is one defined by luxury, and showcases a level of choice and customisation that only Mulliner can provide. A unique colour split is exclusive to the car, with a new combination of primary and secondary hide joined by a third colour through a flowing design line. Eight different three-colour combinations are proposed by Mulliner, using Bentley’s palette of hides and threads to create striking yet elegant contrast throughout the cabin. A choice of 88 Piano wood veneers encourage further personalisation. “Diamond in Diamond” quilting to the seats, door trims and rear quarter panels is made up of almost 400,000 stitches with each diamond containing exactly 712 individual stitches. Naturally these are available in a spectrum of coloured threads, too.

You can find out more details about the new Bentley Continental GT Mulliner over at Bentley at the link below.

Source Bentley

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals