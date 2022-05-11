How to turn on or off Mac Dark Mode and make apps automatically change

If you would like to learn more about the Mac dark mode and how it can be turned on or off, or automatically set to change at sunset or when the lighting in your room is either lighter or darker. This quick guide will teach you everything you need to know.

If you are not familiar with Apple Dark Mode, it is a new feature added by Apple back in 2019 that allows you to adopt a dark systemwide appearance, where your desktop and applications use a darker palette for all screens, menus, views and controls. One benefit of using the Dark Mode on Apple devices is that it makes the foreground content stand out against the dark backgrounds, making it more visually appealing and helping with focus.

Turn on Dark Mode on your Mac

To enable Dark Mode on your Apple Mac :

Go to the Apple menu icon in the top left-hand corner of your desktop. Select System Preferences > General and then select one option presented either Light or Dark depending on your preference. The Auto option allows the computer to automatically adjust the desktop color scheme depending on the ambient light around your desktop or wherever you may use your laptop.

Auto mode is especially helpful if you are using your MacBook in a dark room and sometimes the Light appearance can be a little too bright for your eyes. In this scenario, the computer will automatically change to the darker color scheme and revert to the Light color scheme once you return to a lighter real-life environment.

Since its launch, Dark Mode is being supported by more and more applications on both iOS and the macOS operating systems. Enabling them to automatically change to Dark Mode or Light Mode automatically if set or allowing you to change their appearance in the app specific settings control panel.

For instance, to use a light background for email messages while Dark Mode is enabled on your Mac, simply open the official Mail application and go to Preferences then click the Viewing tab and deselect the option for “Use dark backgrounds for messages.” When using Dark Mode in Safari, the browser will automatically show a website in Dark Mode if the website has been designed to support it. If the website does not support Dark Mode, you can use Safari reader to read the article in a Dark Mode style layout.

Finally, if you turn on Dark Mode when using the Dynamic Desktop, the desktop may change to the darker still image. You can change this by visiting the Desktop and Screen Saver preferences panel to make adjustments.

Enable Dark Mode on your iPhone, iPad or iPod

If you would like to use Apple’s Dark Mode on your iOS device, you can easily set this up by going to :

Settings and then tapping the Display and Brightness option Choose between both Light and Dark Mode. If you would prefer to turn on Dark Mode automatically at sunset or specific times, go to the Options area to set a schedule for your iOS device to follow.

If you need more assistance with your Mac or iOS device jump over to the official Apple support site to book an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar technician.

