Ranger Pro electric scooter with a 60km range and 25km top speed

Zetazs has engineered and designed a new electric scooter called the Ranger Pro which has a top speed of 25 km/h and a range of up to 60 km on a fully charged battery. Equipped with 10 inch tires and weighing just 14.5 kg the electric scooter is capable of gliding up 25 degree hills and has launched via Kickstarter, and has already raised the required funds needed to make the jump into production. The robust electric scooter is perfect for urban living and has been specifically designed for your everyday journey.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $855 or £633 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Ranger Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Ranger Pro electric scooter project watch the promotional video below.

“With our exclusive One-Sec-to-Go system design, you can FOLD/LOCK your scooter in just One Sec, saving your time and make it dramatically easier to go and carry than any other scooter on the market. Featured with Smart-Locking powered by Zetazs App. Want to get away for a cup of coffee? Just click “Lock” to freeze the power of your scooter, go to enjoy your time, and click “Unlock” whenever you are back.”

“We designed an Auto-Grade efficient braking system for Ranger Pro. Equipped with dual CNC ultralubricant bearing-type disc brakes, it offers agile feedback to the braking and is more efficient on heat dissipation performance. Assisted by the in-built ABS electronic braking system, the efficient and stable braking performance of the Ranger Pro electric scooter provides you a smooth and satisfying experience, even in emergency braking, while other scooters might throw your body forward.”

“Ranger Pro is well equipped with a high-brightness LED light system, which can highly improve your visibility of the surroundings, even in low-visibility nighttime and ensure better safety for you. The front lights are designed with a built-in reflector, providing bright light to illuminate the path ahead of you, and they perfectly avoid dazzling other passengers’ eyes and causing unpleasant accidents thanks to the “Anti-Dazzle” technology.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the electric scooter, jump over to the official Ranger Pro electric scooter campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

