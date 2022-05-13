New Resident Evil TV series teased by Netflix premiers July 14th 2020

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming Resident Evil TV series which will be premiering on the streaming service in a few months time on July 14, 2022. Resident Evil is an upcoming action horror streaming television series based on the video game series with the same name by Capcom, starring Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Núñez.

Resident Evil TV series

“Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse. Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie. Nothing eventful ever happens in the peaceful New Raccoon City. The legendary franchise Resident Evil brings its battle for survival to Netflix on July 14th.”

“Using familiar elements that fans know and love, Resident Evil sets out to tell a story that even the most committed have never seen before. Will Jade be able to escape her past? What surprises does this terrifying new world have in store for her? What went down in New Raccoon City? Exactly what connection does her father have to the infamous Umbrella Corporation?”

Source : Netflix

