Netflix Resident Evil TV series premiers July 14th

Netflix has teased a little more about the new Resident Evil TV series that will premiere on the streaming service later this year during July 2022. Netflix has confirmed that the show will take place across two timelines with one following Jade and Billie Wesker, two teenage sisters of the infamous Wesker family who have moved to New Racoon City. With a second taking place 16 years in the future with the duo trying to survive a land ravaged by the T-virus.

Netflix has confirmed the first season will consist of eight episodes and stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, as well as Paola Nuñez, Siena Agudong, Tamara Smart, Ella Balinska, and Adeline Rudolph. Unfortunately no trailer has been released as yet for the new Resident Evil TV series but Netflix has teased some artwork to whet your appetite for the upcoming new series based on the iconic videogame.

Resident Evil TV series

“Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. Based on the horror franchise. Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

Source : Netflix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals