Netflix Resident Evil TV series premiers tomorrow

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer this week for the upcoming Resident Evil TV series that will be premiering on the streaming service tomorrow on July 14, 2022. The new Netflix series has been developed by Andrew Dabb and is based on the videogame series created by Capcom. The Netflix Resident Evil TV series stars Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Núñez.

Netflix Resident Evil TV series

“The series’ main plot is spread out over two points in time – 2022 and 2036, with a gap of some 14 years. The “past” plotline deals with the struggles of 14 year old half-twins Billie and Jade, the children of Dr. Albert Wesker and conceived through suspicious circumstances.

Their lives take a dramatic turn when Albert is awarded an executive position at the struggling Umbrella Corporation that once employed him, and they move to Umbrella’s planned community, New Raccoon City. While there the two girls stumble onto the dark secrets behind their origins and Umbrella’s dark legacy, while their father coordinates a response to the outbreak of a retroviral bioweapon called T-virus.”

“In the “present” of 2038, the T-virus has reduced human civilization to 15 million refugees living in walled city states, surrounded by the six billion “Zeroes” who contracted the disease and became roaming gangs of cannibal mutants. The most powerful organisation left on Earth is the Umbrella Corporation, backed by its military arsenal, who are conducting a global manhunt for Jade. Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected.”

Source : Netflix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals