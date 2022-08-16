Guillermo Del Toro Cabinet of Curiosities series premiers on Netflix

In a few months time during October 2022 a new horror series will premier on the Netflix streaming service in the form of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. The first series will consist of eight episodes that will be released over the course of four days to create the horror anthology series.

J. Miles Dale, the producer of del Toro’s academy award-winning The Shape of Water will work on the Original as an executive producer, alongside Gary Ungar. “Cabinet of Curiosities will offer subscribers a different horrifyingly scary storytelling experience with each episode.”

“Guillermo Del Toro – The master of horror – gives a First Look at some of the twisted nightmares and violent delights from his new anthology series. Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is a collection of sinister stories, told by some of today’s most revered horror creators – including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and many more.”

“Del Toro’s work has been characterized by a strong connection to fairy tales and horror, with an effort to infuse visual or poetic beauty in the grotesque. He has had a lifelong fascination with monsters, which he considers symbols of great power. He is also known for his use of insectile and religious imagery, the themes of Catholicism and celebrating imperfection.”

Cabinet of Curiosities episodes :

1. Dreams in the Witch House

2. Graveyard Rats

3. Lot 36

4. Pickman’s Model

5. The Autopsy

6. The Murmuring

7. The Outside

8. The Viewing

Source : Netflix

