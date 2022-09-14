The School for Good and Evil premiers on Netflix October 19th

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming film The School for Good and Evil based on the international best-selling series of books by Soman Chainani. Directed by Paul Feig and stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Kerry Washington, and Charlize Theron. As well as Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone, and Rachel Bloom.

The School for Good and Evil is expected to premiere on the Netflix streaming service next month and will be available to watch from October 19, 2022 onwards. Universal cat pictures was originally set released the film however Netflix took over the film rights in 2020.

School for Good and Evil Netflix

“Do you ever wonder where every great fairytale begins? Welcome to the School for Good and Evil…”

Source : Netflix

