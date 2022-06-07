Netflix Resident Evil teaser, TV series premiers July 14th

If you are looking forward to the new Netflix Resident Evil TV series will be pleased to know that you will be able to start watching the show next month from July 14, 2022 onwards. To whet your appetite ahead of its premier Netflix has released a new teaser trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline and carnage when the T-virus is once again allowed to ravage the human population and animals.

The Netflix Resident Evil horror television series is based on the video game series of the same name created by Capcom. The first season will consist of eight one hour long episodes and will star Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Núñez and the T-virus.

Netflix Resident Evil TV series

“Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. Based on the horror franchise. Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

Source : Netflix

