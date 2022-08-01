Netflix Sandman TV series premiers August 5th

Netflix has released a new trailer for their upcoming new TV series ahead of its premiere on the Netflix streaming service later this week on August 5, 2022. The Sandman TV series is a fantasy drama based on the 1989–1996 comic book written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. The first season will consist of 10 episodes and if successful is sure to have a second and maybe even third season.

Netflix Sandman TV Series

The Sandman TV series stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, with Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar in supporting roles.

“In 1916, Morpheus, the king of dreams and one of the seven Endless, is captured in an occult ritual. After being held captive for 106 years, Morpheus escapes and sets out to restore order to his kingdom of the Dreaming.”

“Visionary author Neil Gaiman explains the story behind The Sandman and the titular character’s god-like siblings, The Endless. Gaiman and his fellow executive producers also share how they approached adapting this rich, complex world for Netflix. After years of imprisonment, Morpheus — the King of Dreams — embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power.”

Follow the link below to watch and learn more about the the Netflix Sandman TV series.

Source : Netflix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals