Netflix Blonde Marilyn Monroe film premiers Sept 28th

Netflix has released a new trailer for the new film Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The biographical fiction film has been adapted from the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, providing viewers with a fictionalized take on the life of actress Marilyn Monroe and the majority of the film is artistically set in black-and-white. Watch the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline.

Alongside Ana de Armas the Blonde film stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson and will premiere on the Netflix streaming service in a few months time on September 28, 2022. The film has been rated NC-17 and is the only film of 2022 to be given this certification for its “graphic sexual content, and will be the first of its kind to be released through a streaming service.”

Netflix Marilyn Monroe film

“Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson premieres on Netflix.”

Source : Netflix

