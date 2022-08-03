1899 mystery horror TV series teased by Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for its new mystery TV horror series 1899. The new series has been created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar and will premiere on the Netflix streaming service sometime before the end of the year during the fall and winter months of 2022.

The storyline of the horror series revolves around a group of European migrants leave London on a steamship to start new lives in New York City. But when they encounter another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, their journey begins to turn into a nightmare. Check out the latest trailer to be released by Netflix for a glimpse at what you can expect from the intriguing horror series coming to Netflix.

1899 stars Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musiał, Anton Lesser, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Martin Greis-Rosenthal, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards and Alexandre Willaume.

“A visually stunning Odyssee where nothing is as it seems. The makers of the internationally acclaimed series “Dark”, take us to the year “1899” aboard the Kerberos. What is lost will be found.”

Source : Netflix

