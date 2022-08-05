Sea of Thieves Season Seven update lets you buy your own ship

Microsoft and the games development team at Rare have this week announce the release of the new Sea of Thieves Season Seven content which is now available to those with access to Xbox Game Pass and across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. The latest update now allows you to purchase your own ships, name them, and set sail as a Captain, “enjoying new perks while unlocking further customization options and trinkets to showcase your exploits.”

Sea of Thieves Season Seven also includes seasonal progression enabling all players to build Renown and earn generous rewards, while time-limited, narrative-driven adventures continue Sea of Thieves’ story.

“First unveiled as part of this summer’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase – via a jaunty musical number, no less – the seventh Sea of Thieves Season is here, heralding the arrival of ship Captaincy! As one of the features most anticipated by our community, we’re excited to give players the chance to name their ships for the first time, try out a wealth of new decorative choices, and dive into the Captain’s Logbook to review their accomplishments across the waves.”

Sea of Thieves Season Seven

“As with all past seasons, Season Seven also offers 100 levels of rewards free to all Sea of Thieves players, with summer-themed cosmetics and plenty of other goodies to be earned as you build Renown by living your pirate life. If you want to further your seasonal ambitions with more premium items not yet available elsewhere, you can pick up the latest optional Plunder Pass! Find out more about seasons in our Seasons Explained and Plunder Pass Explained articles.”

“Captains can also purchase a wealth of new decorative options for their quarters (ranging from rugs to the Captain’s Table itself), not to mention make the ship feel truly unique by picking out places to display trinkets. A huge selection of ornaments can be purchased right away, while trophies can be earned by establishing yourself as a consummate Captain and will reflect your time at sea.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals