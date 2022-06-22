New Xbox games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has this week unveiled new Xbox games on their way to the companies Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Following on from this months Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase where a wealth of new content was unveiled, Microsoft has announced Total War: Three Kingdoms, Naraka: Bladepoint, Far Cry 5, and more Xbox games will be extending the Xbox Game Pass games library this month.

Shadowrun Trilogy

“The Shadowrun Trilogy comprises 3 cult tactical RPG games taking place in a dystopian cyberpunk future in which magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy. Initially created as a tabletop RPG over 30 years ago, this one-of-a-kind setting that has gained a huge cult following during the past three decades.”

Total War: Three Kingdoms

“Total War: Three Kingdoms is the first in the multi award-winning strategy series to recreate epic conflict across ancient China. Combining a gripping turn-based campaign game of empire-building, statecraft and conquest with stunning real-time battles, Total War: Three Kingdoms redefines the series in an age of heroes and legends.”

FIFA 22

“FIFA 22 is coming soon to The Play List with EA Play, so PC Game Pass and Ultimate members can experience fundamental gameplay advances and a new season of innovation across every mode. Plus, score monthly recurring rewards like Ultimate Team Stadium Sets, Seasonal XP Boosts, and more.”

Source : Major Nelson

