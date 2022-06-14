Naraka Bladepoint Ultimate Edition preorders open

After previously launching on PC via Steam the 60 player PVP mythical action combat game Naraka Bladepoint Ultimate and Deluxe Editions are now available to preorder and pre-download on Xbox and PC. Experienced combat using martial arts, melee combat using a wide variety of different weapons together with characters inspired by legends of the Far East.

Preorder the game via the Microsoft site to grab exclusive items that cannot be purchased in game. Rewards include: – Kurumi Outfit: [Wings of Aosagibi] – 12,000 Tae Ultimate Edition includes: -Base Game -Hero: Yoto Hime -Matari Exclusive Outfit [Flawless Elegance] -Exclusive Grappling Hook [Aroma] -Exclusive Spear Skin [White Viper] -Immortal Treasure*10 -Digital Soundtrack -Digital Art Booklet. You will receive your Immortal Treasure 2 hours after you start the game.

“NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is a 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience with martial arts inspired melee combat, gravity defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee & ranged weapons, legendary customizable heroes with epic abilities.

BATTLE REIMAGINED A first of its kind melee focused, movement based, mythical multiplayer action combat experience. AGILE SWORDPLAY Poetically violent melee combat where Katanas and Greatswords, Bows and Muskets, hero skills and ultimates clash in brutal player battles.

TRAVEL BEYOND LIMITS Move lightning fast using your grappling hook whether traversing the highest mountain or launching onto an unsuspecting opponent.

UNTOLD POWER Customize and master a growing roster of legendary heroes, each imbues with their own skills, ultimates, and deadly playstyles.

KINGDOM IN RUINS Explore the mysterious and breathtaking battlefield of war-torn Morus with a striking aesthetic inspired by Far Eastern legends and history.

ADAPT OR DIE Elevate your playstyle in a constantly evolving multiplayer battlefield featuring 1v1 Duels, Arena Brawls, all the way up to 60 player battles with unique Sky. This game contains optional in-game purchases for virtual items, including a random selection of virtual in-game cosmetics.”

