MSI Claw A8 Review : Ryzen Z2 Extreme Gaming Performance Tested

What if your next gaming companion wasn’t just powerful but also portable enough to fit in your hands? The MSI Claw A8, armed with the innovative AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, aims to redefine what handheld gaming devices can achieve. In a market dominated by familiar names like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, MSI’s bold entry doesn’t just promise incremental improvements—it dares to challenge the status quo. With a sleek design, high-octane performance, and thoughtful customization options, the Claw A8 positions itself as a serious contender in the fiercely competitive handheld gaming arena. But does it truly deliver on its ambitious promises, or is it another overhyped gadget in an already crowded space?

In this first look, ETA Prime explores the Claw A8’s innovative hardware, immersive display, and ergonomic design to uncover what sets it apart. From the 8-core Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor to its vibrant 120 Hz display, this device is packed with features that could elevate your gaming experience. But it’s not just about raw specs—MSI has also focused on comfort, customization, and connectivity, making this device as versatile as it is powerful. Whether you’re a fan of AAA blockbusters or indie gems, there’s something here to pique your interest. So, how does the Claw A8 stack up against its rivals, and is it the handheld gaming solution you’ve been waiting for? Let’s unpack the details and find out.

MSI Claw A8 Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The MSI Claw A8 is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and an RDNA 3.5-based GPU, delivering exceptional performance for AAA and indie games alike.

Its 8-inch IPS display with a 1920×1200 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate ensures vibrant visuals, smooth motion, and immersive gameplay.

Designed for comfort, the Claw A8 includes ergonomic grips, Hall-based analog sticks, programmable macro keys, and RGB lighting for a customizable gaming experience.

Connectivity options include USB 4 ports, a microSD slot, Wi-Fi 7, and a fingerprint sensor, combining convenience with innovative technology.

With an 80 Wh battery, fast charging, advanced cooling, and upgradable 1 TB SSD storage, the Claw A8 offers long-lasting performance and future-proof flexibility.

Powerful Hardware for Seamless Gaming

At the heart of the MSI Claw A8 lies the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, an 8-core, 16-thread processor with a base clock of 2 GHz and a boost clock reaching 5.1 GHz. This is complemented by an RDNA 3.5-based GPU featuring 16 compute units, delivering exceptional graphics performance. The device also includes 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, with 8 GB dedicated to the GPU, making sure smooth multitasking and enhanced visuals.

This hardware configuration places the Claw A8 ahead of competitors like the Z1 Extreme in both synthetic benchmarks and real-world gaming scenarios. Whether you’re diving into graphically demanding AAA titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 or enjoying indie favorites, the Claw A8 consistently delivers high frame rates and efficient power usage, making it a versatile choice for gamers seeking both power and efficiency.

Immersive Display for Enhanced Gameplay

The Claw A8 features an 8-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1200 and a 120 Hz refresh rate. This combination ensures vibrant colors, sharp details, and smooth motion, significantly enhancing the gaming experience. The inclusion of a variable refresh rate minimizes screen tearing and input lag, making sure fluid and responsive gameplay.

Compared to smaller screens like the Steam Deck OLED, the Claw A8’s larger display strikes a balance between portability and visual fidelity. Whether you’re exploring expansive open worlds or engaging in fast-paced combat, the screen’s clarity and responsiveness amplify immersion, making every gaming session more engaging.

MSI Claw A8 Ryzen Z2 Extreme Review

Discover other guides from our vast content that could be of interest on AMD Ryzen systems.

Ergonomic Design for Comfort and Control

MSI has placed a strong emphasis on user comfort with the Claw A8’s design. The device features slimmed-down grips, textured palm rests, and a Gundam-inspired aesthetic that appeals to gamers with a taste for futuristic designs. Weighing just 765 grams, the Claw A8 is lightweight yet well-balanced, making sure comfort during extended gaming sessions.

The controls are equally noteworthy. Hall-based analog sticks provide precision and durability, while programmable macro keys and RGB lighting allow for extensive customization. These features ensure that the Claw A8 not only performs exceptionally but also adapts seamlessly to your gaming style, offering a tailored experience for every user.

Connectivity and Security Features

The Claw A8 is equipped with a range of connectivity options to enhance its versatility. These include:

Two USB 4 ports for high-speed data transfer and peripheral connectivity.

A microSD card slot for expandable storage.

A 3.5 mm audio jack for wired audio solutions.

Additionally, the device supports Wi-Fi 7, making sure fast and stable internet connections for online gaming and streaming. For added security, the power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor, allowing quick and secure unlocking. These thoughtful additions highlight MSI’s commitment to combining convenience with innovative technology.

Battery Life and Cooling Efficiency

The Claw A8 is powered by an 80 Wh battery, offering extended playtime to keep you gaming longer. With 65 W fast charging, the device can be quickly recharged, minimizing downtime. The dual-fan cooling system, using MSI’s Cooler Boost Hyperflow technology, ensures the device remains cool and efficient even during intensive gaming sessions. This advanced cooling solution maintains consistent performance, preventing overheating and throttling.

Performance Benchmarks and Versatility

In performance benchmarks, the Claw A8 demonstrates its ability to handle demanding games with ease. Titles like Spider-Man 2 run smoothly, showcasing the device’s graphical capabilities. At lower TDP levels, the device remains efficient, making it suitable for less demanding indie games. With a battery life of up to nine hours at 6W TDP, the Claw A8 caters to gamers who value endurance alongside performance.

The device also supports multiple modes, including gamepad and desktop configurations, offering flexibility for different use cases. Gyro and vibration settings enhance gameplay immersion, while the MSI Center M software provides tools for performance tuning, RGB customization, and fan curve adjustments, giving users full control over their gaming experience.

Storage and Upgradability

The Claw A8 comes with a 1 TB M.2 SSD, providing ample storage for even the largest game libraries. For users who require additional space, the SSD is easily upgradeable, making sure the device remains future-proof. This flexibility allows gamers to accommodate larger game files and updates over time, making the Claw A8 a long-term investment in handheld gaming.

Market Position and Potential

The MSI Claw A8 combines innovative hardware, a high-quality display, and a thoughtful ergonomic design to deliver a compelling handheld gaming experience. Its impressive performance benchmarks, customizable features, and versatile connectivity options position it as a strong contender in the handheld gaming market. While there is always room for further optimization, the Claw A8 already demonstrates significant potential as a powerful and portable gaming solution.

Whether you’re a fan of AAA blockbusters or indie gems, the Claw A8 offers a blend of power, portability, and versatility that appeals to a broad spectrum of gamers. As MSI’s first AMD-powered handheld, it sets a high standard for future iterations, signaling the company’s commitment to innovation in this rapidly growing market.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals