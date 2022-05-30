Ms Marvel Courage trailer released by Marble Studios

If you are patiently waiting for the premiere of the new and highly anticipated Ms Marvel TV series to start streaming on the Disney+ service you are sure to enjoy this quick teaser trailer released by Marble Studios. Ms. Marvel will premiere on Disney+ early next month and will be available to watch from June 8, 2022 onwards. Also check out the full trailer below.

The new Marvel series stars Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Ms. Marvel will consist of six episodes and is part of Phase Four of the MCU and is setting the scene for the new film The Marvels which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide sometime during 2023.

Ms. Marvel TV series

“Kamala Khan, a fangirl of the Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, struggles to fit in until she gains her own powers.Ms. Marvel is an upcoming American television miniseries created by Bisha K. Ali for the streaming service Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics featuring the character Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel. It is intended to be the seventh television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios.”

Source : Marvel

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals