Marvel Studios Ms. Marvel TV series premiers June 2022

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for its new TV mini series Ms Marvel which will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service in a few months time from June 8, 2022 onwards. Ms. Marvel will consist of six episodes and is part of Phase Four of the MCU and is setting the scene for the new film The Marvels which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide sometime during 2023.

“Kamala Khan, a fan of the Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, struggles to fit in until she gains her own powers.“

Check out the first trailer for the new Ms. Marvel TV series embedded below starring Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan or a.k.a Ms. Marvel. Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series in the new Marvels film currently in production.

The new Marvel series stars Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Ms Marvel TV series

“New Jersey raised Kamala Khan learns she has polymorphous powers.”

The Marvels film is scheduled to be released in the United States on February 17, 2023, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Source : MStudios

