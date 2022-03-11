Marvel Moon Knight trailer stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy

Later this month on March 30, 2022, Marvel fans will be able to enjoy the new Moon Knight TV series streaming on the Disney+ service. To whet your appetite ahead of its premier Marvel and Disney have released a new teaser trailer providing a further look at what you can expect from Moon Knight, the storyline and characters.

The story follows Steven Grant, a mild- mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. “As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Disney+ Marvel Moon Knight TV Series

The psychological horror Moon Knight series stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy and has been created by Jeremy Slater. The first season will consist of 6 episodes and is part of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). You can expect Disney to release one episode per week from its premiere date making the entire first season available to watch on the Disney+ streaming service. As soon as more news or trailers are released for a possible second season we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Disney

