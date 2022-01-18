Marvel Moon Knight TV series premiers March 30th on Disney+

Marvel has released a new trailer for the upcoming new original series starring Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight. The miniseries will be premiering on the Disney+ streaming service from March 30, 2022 and will consist of 6 episodes and is part of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Marvel Moon Knight series has been created by Jeremy Slater and also stars Ethan Hawke.

Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, who is drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods with his multiple identities, such as Steven Grant and becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Marvel Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac

“Moon Knight (Marc Spector) is a fictional superhero character appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin, the character first appeared in Werewolf by Night #32 (August 1975). Moon Knight has no supernatural abilities beyond occasional visions of mystical insight. He relies on athletic ability, intelligence, advanced technology, and expert combat skills. For a time in the comics Moon Knight’s strength and resiliency to injury could reach superhuman levels depending on the phases of the moon, but this ability later vanished.”

Source : Marvel

