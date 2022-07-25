Marvel She-Hulk Attorney at Law premiers Aug 17th

Marvel and Disney have released a new trailer for the upcoming new action, adventure, comedy TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which will be premiering exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service next month from August 17 2022 onwards. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features a variety of characters from the MCU and stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters and the She-Hulk, alongside Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, and Benedict Wong.

“Jennifer Walters has a complicated life as a single attorney in her 30s who also becomes the 6-foot-7-inch (2.01-meter) green superhero She-Hulk.”

Marvel She-Hulk

“A lawyer who specializes in cases involving superhumans and becomes a large 6-foot-7-inch (2.01-meter), powerful, green-hued version of herself, similar to her cousin Bruce Banner, after receiving a blood transfusion from him. Maslany called the character “the antithesis of most superhero narratives” since Walters does not want her abilities. She continued that Walters has a “great element of denial in her that’s relatable”, and Maslany tried to reject the changes in the character for as long as she could to create a “fun tension” between Walters and She-Hulk. “

“Maslany was also inspired by the music of Sophie, which she described as a combination of “organic and electrical, industrial-type sounds that felt connected to She-Hulk”. Gao wanted to create a character that had a “well-rounded life” that then has to deal with the unexpected addition of super powers to her life, exploring her emotional and mental response.”

Source : Marvel

