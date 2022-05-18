Marvel She-Hulk Attorney at Law premiers August 17th on Disney+

Marvel and Disney have released the first trailer for the upcoming new superhero TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Created by Jessica Gao exclusively for the Disney+ streaming service She-Hulk will premiere on the service in a few months time on August 17, 2022. Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters a.k.a the She-Hulk, together with Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jon Bass.

Marvel She-Hulk

“Jennifer Walters has a complicated life as a single attorney in her 30s who also becomes the 6-foot-7, green superhero She-Hulk”. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest TV series from Marvel and its characters some of whom you will already know from the Avengers movies released over the past 10 years.

Marvel’s She-Hulk Attorney at Law is scheduled to debut on the Disney+ streaming service on August 17, 2022, and will consist of nine episodes and is Phase Four of the MCU and follows on from the previous films and series.

As Marvel releases more trailers for the new Hulk TV series ahead of its arrival we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Marvel

