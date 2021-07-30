Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther expansion rolls out August 17th

Square Enix and Marvel have today announced that the highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers game expansion Black Panther War for Wakanda will launch on August 17th 2021 as a free update to all owners of the core game. Not only does the expansion and the third new playable superhero Black Panther but also brings with it two new villains, a brand-new environment to explore, new enemies, the Birnin Zana Outpost, new solo or multiplayer Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions and more, adding the most content to Marvel’s Avengers since game launched.

The story of the free War for Wakanda expansion revolves around King T’Challa, the Black Panther, devoted protector and current ruler of Wakanda. Blindsided by a betrayal and the resulting tragedy, T’Challa finds it difficult to entrust his duty to anyone else, even his sister Shuri, while also confronting those who wish to do Wakanda harm. When arch-villain Klaw’s forces threaten Wakanda’s safety, T’Challa must take the fight right to them to defend everything and everyone he holds dear.

“The War for Wakanda expansion adds to a game already packed with content, including eight other playable heroes, more than 25 hours of single-player campaign content (from the core release through the Expansion), and endless multiplayer action for up to four players. In addition, new modes and events are being introduced regularly, and dozens of outfits inspired by Marvel comics and movies are available to customize players’ favourite Super Heroes.”

“An all-access weekend for Marvel’s Avengers began today and runs through August 1st on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, PC (via Steam), and Stadia in all regions where the game is available. To celebrate the all-access weekend, several limited-time special promotions are available for all players, including a 400% bonus to experience gained, a 50%-off sale in the in-game Marketplace, and the return of the Tachyon Anomaly event.”

“During the all-access weekend, anyone interested in checking out the full game* just needs to download it from their platform’s digital store. After the all-access period ends, players who buy the game will carry over all progress and purchases on the same platform they enjoyed during the all-access weekend, and the game is currently discounted by 40%. A similar opportunity to try Marvel’s Avengers at no cost on Xbox platforms will be available in the coming months.”

Source : Square Enix

