MORBIUS film first 10 minutes trailer starring Jared Leto

If you have not yet seen the new MORBIUS film starring Jared Leto, Sony Pictures Entertainment have released a new trailer showing the first 10 minutes of the movie. Allowing you to learn more about the characters, storyline and situation Michael Morbius becomes entangled with. Unfortunately the movie has not fared well on Rotten Tomatoes and only scored a 16% on the Tomatometer but a healthy 71% from Audience.

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

MORBIUS is the third film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) and has been directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The film stars Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, alongside Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

MORBIUS film

“One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto (2013, Best Supporting Actor, Dallas Buyers Club) transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius.”

“Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals