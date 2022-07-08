Sony removing purchased PlayStation films and TV shows

It is come to light this week that Sony will soon be revoking access to purchased TV shows and movies by removing them from the PlayStation store. The removals will affect PlayStation owners throughout Austria and Germany according to legal documents posted to the regional sites and cover films produced by StudioCanal.

Unfortunately in this day and age we have come to expect movies and TV shows to be removed from streaming services that we have subscribed to. But removing individual purchased films, box sets and shows as a step in a different direction. Sony explains more on the official PlayStation website.

Sony removes purchased PlayStation films from users accounts

“As of August 31, 2022, due to our evolving licensing agreements with content providers, you will no longer be able to view your previously purchased Studio Canal content and it will be removed from your video library. We greatly appreciate your continued support. Many Thanks PlayStation Store.”

Affected films and TV shows include 314 titles in Germany and 137 in Austria and Sony has not yet confirmed whether refunds will be offered to those customers that have parted with their hardened cash to purchase these movies and shows previously. As soon more information comes to light will keep you up to speed is always.

Source : Verge : Sony : Variety

