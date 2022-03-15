MORBIUS transformation teaser trailer starring Jared Leto

Sony Pictures has released a quick teaser trailer entitled Transformation starring Jared Leto discussing the role of MORBIUS. The new film based on the Marvel Comics character created by writer Roy Thomas and originally designed by penciler Gil Kane. Jared Leto portrays Morbius in a live-action film adaptation set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. MORBIUS will be officially premiering in theatre screens next month and available to watch from April 1, 2022.

MORBIUS

MORBIUS stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson and has been directed by Daniel Espinosa from a screenplay written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Suffering from a rare blood disease, Dr. Michael Morbius tries a dangerous cure that afflicts him with a form of vampirism. Check out the latest teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the film.

“One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will he succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Source : Sony Pictures

