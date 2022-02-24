Spider-Man No Way Home digital release date : March 22 2022

If you are looking forward to watching the new Spider-Man No Way Home movie from the comfort of your home via its digital release or physical disc. You’ll be pleased to know that it will be premiering and available to rent on digital streaming devices next month from March 22, 2022 onwards.

The latest Spider-Man film will also be available to purchase on digital as well as on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray from April 12th 2022 and includes over 80 minutes of behind-the-scenes content. Some of which has been included in the latest special features preview trailer embedded below.

Spider-Man No Way Home digital release

Spider-Man No Way Home has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93% and an audience score of 98% and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

The latest Spider-Man movie is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Source : Sony

