New Uncharted “Plane Fight” film trailer starring Tom Holland

Uncharted fans patiently waiting for the premiere of the new Uncharted film based on the PlayStation gaming franchise, are sure to enjoy this new trailer released by Sony Pictures Entertainment. Previewing a little of the action you can expect from the movie which stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake.

“Nathan Drake and his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Drake’s long-lost brother.”

The Uncharted film will premiere in theatre screens worldwide next month and will be available to watch from February 18, 2022 and stars Tom Holland along with Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

Uncharted 2022 film trailer

“Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

Source : Sony Pictures

