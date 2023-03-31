XGIMI MoGo 2 projector now available from $399

XGIMI has announced the availability of its latest smart portable projector in the former of the MoGo 2 Pro and MoGo 2 which are priced at $599 and $399 respectively. XGIMI explains that its latest projectors have been specifically designed for young families and busy urban professionals and builds upon the previous generation projectors. The Pro version now features new Intelligent Screen Adaption 2.0 allowing users to enjoy a hassle-free setup process.

The MoGo 2 series projectors are very compact and lightweight, and can easily fit into a backpack, making it effortless to take them anywhere. The MoGo 2 series is the first XGIMI series that supports power from a power bank allowing the projectors to be used in a wide variety of different locations.

Projector features

– True Cinematic Projection: MoGo Pro is packed with 1080p FHD and 300 ANSI lumens, delivering stunning clarity on a 120” screen.

– Android TV OS: Easily access 5000+ apps from YouTube to Disney+ for a world of immersive entertainment.

– Premium Harman Kardon Sound: Two 3W built-in speakers deliver booming sound for your movies, shows, and music via Bluetooth connection.

– Automatic Vertical Keystone Correction: Autofocus and 40° Auto Vertical Keystone Correction ensure a perfectly crisp display from almost any angle.

– Chromecast Built-in: Cast all your favorite Android/Apple smartphone content and more directly to MoGo Pro.

– Google Assistant: Open apps, search for music, or dim the lights easily and instantly with simple commands.

“Brightness is crucial to whether a projector can project a clear and visible image. The MoGo 2 Series is equipped with XGIMI’s self-developed light engine, which uses advanced technologies, such as high-transmission coated lenses to reduce light loss in the projection light path, ultimately providing a brightness output of up to 400 ISO lumens. With a resolution of 1080p (MoGo 2 Pro) and 720p (MoGo 2), they create uniquely sharp images.”

XGIMI MoGo 2 projector

“The color performance of the MoGo 2 series has been greatly improved, with a color gamut coverage of up to 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut standard range. That means the MoGo 2 series displays more abundant color details, ensuring that the color performance is more vivid and natural. The D65 color temperature standard newly deployed in the MoGo 2 series is widely used in Hollywood as a color temperature standard.

This standard restores the color details that movies and original video content should have, allowing users to enjoy a more realistic visual experience. Additionally, the color accuracy of the MoGo 2 series projectors is extremely high, delivering better color restoration in characters and scenery, while ensuring the emotional and philosophical meaning that directors want to convey is fully experienced.”

“The MoGo 2 series speaker specifications have been comprehensively upgraded from the previous generation, resulting in a significant improvement in sound quality. Two 8 W speaker units provide a powerful sound output, providing a more immersive audio experience. The MoGo 2 series has double-sided sound outputs that create a wider and more even sound field, resulting in a more immersive audio experience with less high-frequency loss.

The upgraded design guarantees excellent sound performance, allowing users to enjoy excellent sound quality from every corner of any room. The MoGo 2 series projector body is equipped with a transparent bass diaphragm window on the back, allowing users to clearly see the diaphragm structure and sound movement inside the speaker. The projector features four different sound modes; Movie, Sports, Music, and News mode.”

Source : XGIMI





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals