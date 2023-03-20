JMGO N1 Ultra laser gimbal 4K projector raises over 1.5 million via Kickstarter

This month the JMGO N1 Ultra laser gimbal 4K projector launched via Kickstarter to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production. Thanks to over 1,300 backers and with still 34 days remaining on its campaign the project has already raised over $1.5 million. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $1,256 or £1,067 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“JMGO N1 Ultra goes beyond the horizon of the imagination. The MALC (Microstructure Adaptive Laser Control) Technology innovated by JMGO has pushed the boundary of high-end projectors. With 9 patents applied to this unprecedented compact light source, it is a major breakthrough of laser technology that has raised the bar for brightness, with colors far exceeding other LED and laser sources while achieving better efficiency than other tri-color laser sources.”

“Powered by the MALC Triple Color Laser Optics, N1 Ultra projects immaculate detail and 4K UHD resolution at 3840 x 2160. Witness the clarity and precision that comes with 8.3 million distinct pixels from cutting-edge laser technology on a 100 inches – 150 inches massive screen for a true cinematic experience. Enjoy outstanding brightness without loss of color reproduction. Thanks to 4000 ANSI lumens brightness, it enhances image quality when streaming all your movies, even during the daytime.”

If the JMGO N1 Ultra campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the JMGO N1 Ultra 4K projector project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“As we paired the ultra-high contrast MALC Triple Color Laser Optics with HDR10 for optimization, the JMGO N1 Ultra projects significantly more details into deep shadows and bright lights. JMGO crafted the N1 Ultra on top of the MALC™ Triple Color Laser Optics with 110% BT.2020 Wide Color Gamut. Colors from the projector are embedded with a Wow factor.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the 4K projector, jump over to the official JMGO N1 Ultra crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

