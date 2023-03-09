JMGO 4K triple color laser gimbal projector coming to Kickstarter soon

JMGO has this week announced that they will soon be launching a new 4K triple colour laser gimbal projector on Kickstarter in the form of the JMGO N1 Ultra. The 4k projector will be priced at $1,099 providing a massive 52% saving of the recommended retail price of $2,299. Although this earlybird introductory price will only be available for the first 48-hour is from launch. If you would rather not miss out sure you jump over to the official Kickstarter campaign page to register your details to be notified when the project launches by following the link below.

“Our latest product, the JMGO N1 Ultra, is designed to provide unparalleled immersive viewing experiences with its versatile and portable form,” said Will Wang, CPO of JMGO. “By bringing this industry-first triple color laser gimbal projector to the world, we are sustaining our innovative momentum in our ongoing mission to transform user experience.”

“Utilizing the MALC Triple Color Laser Optics, the N1 Ultra is capable of projecting pristine detail and a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 thanks to its compact yet powerful microstructure. The patented MALC Laser Engine features Modularized Laser Stacking technology for enhanced optical efficiency, smaller size, and improved heat dissipation performance. Furthermore, the Quad Layered Diffuser System enables precise diffusion for improved brightness uniformity, and the Dynamic Light Speckle Reducer Technology (LSR) significantly reduces laser speckles by 96%, providing even brightness throughout images

“On top of the benefits brought by the MALC Laser Engine, the nature of triple color laser means the N1 Ultra is capable of displaying true-to-life images with vivid colors that outshine LED projectors and single-laser projectors. It boasts an industry-leading 110% BT.2020 wide color gamut for vivid, intensely detailed images. It has impressive color reproduction performances with up to 10-bit color depth and △E<1 color accuracy, plus a contrast ratio of 1,600:1 which presents clear details in highlights and deep blacks. Additionally, with the 4000 ANSI Lumens, users can experience exceptional brightness without compromising true-to-life color reproduction, even in daylight.”

