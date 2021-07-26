JMGO U2 ultrashort throw 4K projector

JMGO have created a new ultrashort throw 4K projector that is capable of projecting an image 100 inches in size and features a 3600 ANSI lumen bulb, Dolby audio, strong magnetic speakers and is powered by the Luna operating system. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $600,000 thanks to over 360 backers with still 56 days remaining. Capable of 4K Ultra HD resolutions the projector also supports 3D movies and has been co-created with Dynaudio.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $2060 or £1526 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the JMGO U2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the JMGO U2 short throw 4K projector project checkout the promotional video below.

“Brilliant image quality requires high color accuracy. U2 sets itself apart by delivering vibrant, true-to-life images with better color brightness and a wider color gamut. Given that premium tri-color laser technology, U2 achieves 114% BT.2020 color gamut, exceeding 159% color standard of IMAX. Unlock a high-end home theater experience worthy of an A-list Hollywood film director and enjoy, you won’t be disappointed.”

“Brightness is one of the most important factors that separates typical projectors from the great JMGO U2. With a 2400-lumen light source, JMGO U2 boasts a peak brightness of 3600 ANSI lumens using Fresnel screen with a gain of 1.5, and thus the image will be visible and sharp even in a well-lit room. With more vibrant colors and a more clear overall picture, U2 amazes you stunning image quality.”

“There’s no better way to watch 4K than on an enormous screen. Featuring a 4K Ricoh Prime Lens, U2 excels with an excellent contrast ratio, impressive brightness, and accurate color, all with better detail than what’s possible with a 1080p projector. If you’re ready to take your home theater to the next level, JMGO U2 is the best laser projection TV you can get for 4K content.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the short throw 4K projector, jump over to the official JMGO U2 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

