Make Google Assistant more personal with speaking styles

If you would like to learn more about using Google Assistant and how it can be personalized to provide you with your very own personal helper. This quick guide will take you through settings and show you how to set up Voice Match use speaking styles or simply how to turn off Google assistant for those times when you just need a break or a little more privacy.

Understanding Google Assistant

Google Assistant is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual assistant developed by Google. With the personal assistant at your disposal, you will be pleased to know that you can perform various tasks hands-free. This includes:

Sending text messages and making calls.

Setting alarms and reminders.

Playing music.

Answering questions and offering recommendations.

Controlling smart home devices.

It’s worth mentioning that Google Assistant is not limited to Google’s devices. It is also available on third-party smart home devices, phones, headphones, and more.

Getting the app

If you are wondering how to get started, the app is your answer. The app is designed to provide a streamlined experience on your smartphone. Simply follow the steps below:

Download the Google Assistant app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Open the app and sign in using your Google account. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your Assistant.

It’s worth noting that most Android phones come with the application pre-installed. If that’s the case, you simply need to set it up and start using it.

How to turn off Google Assistant

While Google Assistant is a handy tool, there may be instances where you might want to turn it off. Here’s how to do that:

Open your Android phone’s Google app. Tap on More at the bottom right corner. Go to Settings > Google Assistant. Under the Assistant tab, scroll down to Assistant devices and tap on your device. Turn off Google Assistant by sliding the switch.

Exploring settings and personalizations

To get the most out of the personal assistant, you should familiarize yourself with its settings. By tweaking Google Assistant settings, you can make the assistant behave exactly how you want. If you would like to improve your experience with Google Assistant, the settings are the key. Here’s how to access them:

Say “Hey Google, open Assistant settings.” The Google Assistant settings page will open. Explore the settings to customize your Google Assistant experience.

Also, you can use voice commands to access Google Assistant settings directly? Yes, by saying, “Hey Google, open Assistant settings,” you can explore a multitude of options and customize your Google Assistant to suit your preferences.

Choose a specific voice

In addition to the 29 languages available for your Assistant, you can also choose from a wide range of speaking styles. Google have recently added two new styles to its collection of U.S. English voices. As well as making it easier to change from one to another by simply asking “Hey Google, change your voice.”

Set up Voice Match for easy recognition

Another useful feature is Voice Match. Allowing the service to recognize your voice, which is especially helpful for shared devices at home. As well as enabling “Hey Google” on your phone so Assistant can verify it’s you and not some unwanted third-party.

To get started, navigate to Assistant settings on your phone or say “Hey Google, set up Voice Match” on Assistant-enabled devices like earbuds and smart displays. Your Voice Match profile is stored only on the devices where you’ve turned it on, but it may be sent temporarily to Google servers so Assistant can recognize you.

Get more personal results

Once you set up Voice Match, Assistant can share more personal results and responses. For example, it can notify you about upcoming events on your Google Calendar and play music from your favorite streaming service. Here are some other Assistant commands you can try yourself: “Hey Google, play my summer playlist ; Hey Google, call Mom ; Hey Google, take me home and Hey Google, show me my reminders”. So try out a few personal settings and tweaks to help it become the best personal helper it can.

Google Assistant is a powerful tool that can significantly enhance your digital experience. Yes, it might seem a bit daunting to dive into all the settings and features at first. But once you understand how it operates, you’ll find it incredibly intuitive and helpful in managing your digital life. To learn more about using Google Assistant in your everyday life jump over to the official Google support website when more details are available about creating personal routines.



