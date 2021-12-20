Eurocom Nightsky ARX315 powerful Ryzen 9 5950X and RTX 3070 laptop unveiled

If you are in need of a powerful Ryzen 9 laptop you may be interested in a new range unveiled by Eurocom this week in the form of the 5.6″ Nightsky ARX315 powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors. The powerful Ryzen laptops are available with both Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 processors depending on your budget and required performance. Taking the form of the : AMD Ryzen 7 5600X; 6C/12T; Desktop Processor; 7 nm; AM4 socket; 65 W, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X; 8C/16T; Desktop Processor; 7 nm; AM4 socket; 105 W, AMD Ryzen 9 5900X; 12C/24T; Desktop Processor; 7 nm; AM4 socket; 105 W and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X; 16C/32T; Desktop Processor; 7 nm; AM4 socket; 105 W.

Features of the new range of powerful Ryzen 9 laptops include a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB GDDR6), GN20-E5-A1 on-board graphics, two 260-pin SODIMM sockets and can support up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory via two SODIMM and two M.2 NVMe SSD slots and one 2.5″ HDD/SSD SATA 3 storage drive bay. This allows for a plethora of customization options and up to 24 TB of total storage.

“The EUROCOM Nightsky ARX315 combines AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors, up to 5950X, with NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 graphics in a 15.6″ laptop form factor that weighs just 2.6 kg is a remarkable feat that our customers are extremely excited about. The EUROCOM ARX315 truly is King of the Hill in terms of user customization, user upgrade-ability, performance and mobility!” Mark Bialic, Eurocom President.

Eurocom Nightsky ARX315 powerful Ryzen 9 laptop

Platform: AMD B550 Chipset; AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop Processorup to Ryzen 9 5950X (16cores/32threads); AM4 socket based; 65W

GPU Technology: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB GDDR6) or RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6); on-board

Display Technology: supports total 4 active displays

Robust Design: Back cover made from Aluminum Alloy; front /top case/bottom case made of resins

Cooling: High performance, high quality copper GPU and CPU heatsinks to keep your system running cool.

Memory: Two 260-pin SODIMM sockets; DDR4-3200;up to 64GB

Storage: up to 24 TB of storage with 3 physical drives: 2x M.2 NVMe SSDs and 1x 2.5in HDD/SSD SATA3

Communications: 1GbE LAN and M.2 WLAN + Bluetooth

Sound System: SoundBlaster Cinema 6; Stereo Speakers; High Definition Audio

Keyboard and Touchpad: Backlit keyboard with 15 colour options; Microsoft Precission Touchpad 2 buttons

Loaded with Ports: 1x USB-A 2.0; 3x USB 3.2 gen2; 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2; 1x mini DP 1.4; HDMI 2.0 output; 1x Headphone-out; 1x Mic-in; 1x RJ45 / LAN; 1x microSD card reader; DC-in

Operating Systems: Windows 10, Linux

Security: Kensington Lock, Fingerprint and Embedded TPM 2.0 Encryption

Battery: 6cells Smart Lithium-Ion; 62WH

Weight: 2.6kg / 5.7lbs

“The EUROCOM Nighsky ARX315 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 series desktop processors up to the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X featuring up to 16 cores and 32 threads. The EUROCOM NightSky ARX315 supports the AMD Socket AM4 and AMD B550 Chipset, enabling the fastest DDR4 memory and PCIe 4.0 for NVMe and graphics. Utilizing the AM4 socket and AMD B550 chipset allows the ARX315 to support AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors up to AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Eurocom

