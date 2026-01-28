Minisforum X1 Lite Challenges Desktops with USB 4 and Radeon 780M

Is it possible for a budget mini PC to truly deliver on performance, design, and versatility without cutting corners? Below, ETA PRIME breaks down how the Minisforum X1 Lite might just be the answer to that question, positioning itself as a fantastic option in the 2026 mini PC market. With its sleek design, AMD Ryzen 7 255 processor, and support for up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, this compact powerhouse promises to redefine what users can expect from an affordable computing solution. Whether you’re a professional juggling productivity tasks, a casual gamer, or someone seeking a clutter-free setup, the X1 Lite seems to check all the right boxes. But does it live up to the hype?

In this assessment, we’ll explore what makes the X1 Lite stand out in a crowded market. From its thoughtful design and robust connectivity options to its surprising gaming capabilities and customizable power profiles, there’s a lot to unpack. You’ll also discover how features like USB 4 and Oculink future-proof this device, making it more than just a short-term investment. If you’ve been searching for a mini PC that balances affordability with performance, the X1 Lite might just surprise you in ways you didn’t expect.

Minisforum X1 Lite Overview

It supports up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, dual M.2 SSD slots for up to 8TB storage, and includes practical accessories like a VESA mount, HDMI cable, and 120W power supply for easy setup.

Comprehensive connectivity options include USB 4, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Oculink, making sure compatibility with modern peripherals and future upgrades like external GPUs.

Performance modes (Balanced, Silent, Performance) and efficient cooling enable customizable power profiles, with benchmark scores highlighting solid multitasking and gaming capabilities at 1080p resolution.

Available in barebones ($311) and fully configured ($665) models, the X1 Lite offers exceptional value with expandability and future-proof features, making it a cost-effective choice for diverse user needs.

Design and Build: Sleek and Space-Saving

The X1 Lite introduces a fresh aesthetic with its sleek silver finish, a departure from the typical Minisforum design language. Its minimalist appearance and compact form factor make it an excellent choice for users with limited desk space or those seeking a clutter-free setup. The device’s understated elegance ensures it blends seamlessly into any environment, whether at home or in the office. The package includes several practical accessories to enhance usability:

A VESA mount for convenient attachment to monitors or walls

A 6-foot HDMI cable for straightforward connectivity

A 120W power supply to ensure reliable performance

These additions simplify the setup process, allowing users to get started quickly and efficiently. The thoughtful inclusion of these extras underscores the X1 Lite’s user-friendly approach.

Specifications: Balancing Power and Expandability

At the heart of the X1 Lite is the AMD Ryzen 7 255 processor, built on the advanced Zen 4 architecture. With 8 cores and 16 threads, this processor delivers impressive multitasking capabilities and reliable performance for productivity-focused tasks. The integrated Radeon 780M iGPU, based on RDNA 3, ensures smooth graphics performance, making it suitable for casual gaming and media consumption. The hardware specifications further enhance its versatility:

Support for up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM at 5600 MT/s, making sure high-speed performance and future-proofing

Dual M.2 SSD slots, accommodating up to 8TB of total storage for extensive file management and gaming libraries

This combination of processing power, memory capacity, and storage expandability positions the X1 Lite as a reliable choice for a wide range of users, from professionals to casual gamers.

Minisforum X1 Lite First Look : Best Budget Mini PC of 2026?

Connectivity and I/O: Comprehensive and Future-Proof

The X1 Lite excels in connectivity, offering a diverse array of ports to meet various user needs. Its well-thought-out I/O layout ensures compatibility with modern peripherals and accessories:

Front panel: Two USB 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a power button for easy access

Two USB 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a power button for easy access Rear panel: Two USB 2.0 ports, a USB 4 port (40Gbps), HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, a 2.5Gb Ethernet port, and a power input

Wireless connectivity is equally robust, featuring Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for fast and reliable connections. The inclusion of USB 4 and Oculink further enhances its adaptability, allowing compatibility with external GPUs (eGPUs) for users requiring additional graphical power. This forward-thinking design ensures the X1 Lite remains relevant as technology evolves.

Performance and Efficiency: Tailored to Your Needs

The X1 Lite offers customizable power profiles through its BIOS, allowing users to optimize performance and energy consumption based on their specific workloads. The available modes, Balanced, Silent, and Performance, provide flexibility for different scenarios, from quiet operation during light tasks to maximum power for demanding applications.

In Performance mode, the system sustains a 64W TDP, unlocking the full potential of its CPU and GPU. Benchmark tests highlight its capabilities:

Geekbench 6: Single-core score of ~2,000; multi-core score of 12,579

Single-core score of ~2,000; multi-core score of 12,579 3DMark Time Spy: Score of 3,322, showcasing solid performance for moderate gaming and graphical workloads

The X1 Lite’s efficient cooling system ensures stable temperatures, even under heavy loads. During gaming sessions, it maintains an average temperature of 66°C, providing consistent performance without overheating. Additionally, its energy-efficient design consumes just 8W at idle and averages 71W during 1080p gaming, making it an environmentally conscious choice for continuous use.

Gaming Capabilities: Smooth and Reliable

For gaming enthusiasts, the X1 Lite delivers a satisfying experience at 1080p resolution. Popular titles run smoothly, demonstrating the system’s ability to handle moderate gaming demands:

God of War Ragnarok: Medium settings, averaging 74 FPS

Fallout 4: High settings, maintaining 60 FPS

Forza Horizon 5: High settings, achieving 82 FPS

The integrated Radeon 780M iGPU, combined with customizable VRAM allocation of up to 16GB, ensures that the X1 Lite can handle a variety of gaming scenarios. Its efficient cooling system further enhances the gaming experience by maintaining stable performance throughout extended sessions.

Pricing and Long-Term Value

The Minisforum X1 Lite is available in two configurations, catering to different user preferences and budgets:

Barebones model: Priced at $311, allowing users to customize RAM and storage according to their needs

Priced at $311, allowing users to customize RAM and storage according to their needs Fully configured model: Priced at $665, featuring 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for a ready-to-use solution

Both options offer exceptional value, especially considering the advanced features and expandability. The inclusion of USB 4 and Oculink ensures compatibility with future upgrades, such as external GPUs like the RTX 4070 or 5060. This adaptability extends the system’s lifespan, making it a cost-effective investment for users seeking a reliable and future-proof mini PC.

Final Thoughts: A Versatile and Affordable Mini PC

The Minisforum X1 Lite stands out as a versatile and affordable option in the budget mini PC market. Its powerful AMD Ryzen 7 255 processor, extensive connectivity options, and support for high-speed DDR5 RAM and M.2 SSDs make it a well-rounded choice for a variety of users. Whether you’re a professional seeking a compact workstation, a gamer looking for smooth 1080p performance, or a casual user in need of a reliable computing solution, the X1 Lite delivers a balanced combination of performance, efficiency, and expandability.

