Minisforum MS-02 Ultra First Look : Modular Mini Desktop with a 24 core Chip & More

What if the power of a full-sized workstation could fit in the palm of your hand? The Minisforum MS02 Ultra dares to challenge the limits of what a mini PC can achieve, offering a combination of innovative performance and sleek, compact design that feels almost too good to be true. Whether you’re a gamer chasing ultra-smooth 4K visuals, a content creator juggling resource-heavy workflows, or an AI enthusiast pushing computational boundaries, this device promises to meet, and exceed, your expectations. But does it truly deliver on its bold claims? In this first look, we explore why the MS02 Ultra might just be the most versatile mini PC ever built.

In the following hands on review, ETA Prime uncovers what makes the MS02 Ultra a standout in the crowded mini PC market. From its 24-core Intel Core Ultra processor to its support for dedicated GPUs like the NVIDIA RTX 5060, this device is engineered to handle everything from gaming marathons to professional-grade AI workloads. But the real intrigue lies in its modular design and extensive connectivity options, which cater to users who demand both power and adaptability. Could this be the compact powerhouse that redefines your workspace, or even your gaming setup? Let’s take a closer look at what sets the MS02 Ultra apart and why it’s generating so much buzz.

Minisforum MS02 Ultra Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Minisforum MS02 Ultra combines a compact, industrial-modern design with high-performance hardware, making it ideal for gaming, AI workstations, and content creation.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9285AX 24-core processor and supporting up to 256 GB DDR5 ECC RAM, it delivers seamless multitasking and exceptional processing speeds.

Features robust expandability with PCIe slots for dedicated GPUs like the NVIDIA RTX 5060, dual M.2 SSD slots for ample storage, and advanced cooling for sustained performance.

Offers extensive connectivity, including dual 25 Gbps Ethernet ports, USB 4.0, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, making sure fast and reliable connections.

Excels in gaming and professional workloads, achieving high benchmark scores and smooth performance in demanding tasks like 4K gaming, AI processing, and 3D rendering.

What Sets the MS02 Ultra Apart?

The MS02 Ultra is carefully engineered to excel in demanding scenarios, making it a versatile choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Below are its standout features and specifications:

Powerful Processor: At the heart of the MS02 Ultra lies the Intel Core Ultra 9285AX, a 24-core processor featuring 8 performance cores with speeds up to 5.5 GHz and 16 efficiency cores reaching 4.6 GHz. This architecture ensures seamless multitasking and high-speed performance , supported by up to 256 GB of DDR5 ECC SODIMM RAM across four slots. Configurable power limits (90W PL1, 110W PL2 with GPU, and up to 140W without GPU) allow users to optimize performance based on their specific needs.

At the heart of the MS02 Ultra lies the Intel Core Ultra 9285AX, a 24-core processor featuring 8 performance cores with speeds up to 5.5 GHz and 16 efficiency cores reaching 4.6 GHz. This architecture ensures and , supported by up to 256 GB of DDR5 ECC SODIMM RAM across four slots. Configurable power limits (90W PL1, 110W PL2 with GPU, and up to 140W without GPU) allow users to optimize performance based on their specific needs. Graphics and Expandability: The MS02 Ultra supports dedicated GPUs, such as the NVIDIA RTX 5060 with 8 GB of GDDR7 VRAM, via a PCIe x16 5.0 slot. Additional PCIe x4 and PCIe x16 4.0 slots provide flexibility for expansion , accommodating dual-slot low-profile GPUs with efficient cooling solutions for sustained performance.

The MS02 Ultra supports dedicated GPUs, such as the NVIDIA RTX 5060 with 8 GB of GDDR7 VRAM, via a PCIe x16 5.0 slot. Additional PCIe x4 and PCIe x16 4.0 slots provide , accommodating dual-slot low-profile GPUs with efficient cooling solutions for sustained performance. Ample Storage and Advanced Cooling: With two M.2 SSD slots, the MS02 Ultra offers generous storage capacity for large files and applications. A ducted CPU cooler and multiple fans ensure effective thermal management, maintaining optimal performance even during intensive workloads.

With two M.2 SSD slots, the MS02 Ultra offers for large files and applications. A ducted CPU cooler and multiple fans ensure effective thermal management, maintaining optimal performance even during intensive workloads. Comprehensive Connectivity: The device is equipped with dual 25 Gbps Ethernet ports via a pre-installed PCIe card, alongside 10 Gbps and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports. Additional connectivity options include USB 4.0 (80 Gbps and 40 Gbps variants), USB-A 10 Gbps ports, HDMI 2.1 FRL, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity is equally robust, featuring Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast and reliable connections .

The device is equipped with dual 25 Gbps Ethernet ports via a pre-installed PCIe card, alongside 10 Gbps and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports. Additional connectivity options include USB 4.0 (80 Gbps and 40 Gbps variants), USB-A 10 Gbps ports, HDMI 2.1 FRL, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity is equally robust, featuring Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for . Compact and Customizable Design: The MS02 Ultra’s industrial-modern aesthetic and small footprint make it a visually appealing and space-efficient solution. Its two-screw removable cover simplifies upgrades and customization, catering to users who value adaptability.

Performance Benchmarks: A Closer Look

The MS02 Ultra delivers impressive results across a variety of performance benchmarks, underscoring its ability to handle resource-intensive tasks with ease. Below are some of its key benchmark scores:

Geekbench 6: Single-core score of 2,957 and multi-core score of 17,992, highlighting its strong processing capabilities .

Single-core score of 2,957 and multi-core score of 17,992, highlighting its . Cinebench R24: Single-core score of 128 and multi-core score of 193, demonstrating its suitability for creative and professional workloads.

Single-core score of 128 and multi-core score of 193, demonstrating its suitability for creative and professional workloads. 3DMark Time Spy: Overall score of 13,672, showcasing its ability to handle modern gaming and graphical tasks.

In gaming scenarios, the MS02 Ultra proves its mettle with smooth performance at high settings, making it a reliable choice for gamers:

Forza Horizon 5: Playable at 4K Ultra settings, delivering an immersive experience.

Playable at 4K Ultra settings, delivering an immersive experience. Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Runs at 1440p Very High settings, averaging 121 FPS for fluid gameplay.

Runs at 1440p Very High settings, averaging 121 FPS for fluid gameplay. Cyberpunk 2077: Achieves 1440p Ultra settings with DLSS, averaging 75 FPS, making sure a visually stunning and responsive experience.

Minisforum MS-02 Ultra Features First Look

Find more information on min PC systems by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Who Benefits Most from the MS02 Ultra?

The versatility of the MS02 Ultra makes it a compelling choice for a wide range of users, from gamers to professionals in demanding fields. Here’s how it caters to different needs:

Gaming: With its high-performance GPU and CPU, the MS02 Ultra delivers smooth gameplay at high resolutions and settings, making it ideal for modern gaming titles.

With its high-performance GPU and CPU, the MS02 Ultra delivers at high resolutions and settings, making it ideal for modern gaming titles. AI Workstations: Its compatibility with GPUs like the Intel ARC Pro B50 positions it as a strong contender for AI tasks, machine learning, and data analysis workloads.

Its compatibility with GPUs like the Intel ARC Pro B50 positions it as a strong contender for AI tasks, machine learning, and data analysis workloads. Content Creation: The combination of robust processing power and advanced graphics ensures seamless performance for video editing, 3D rendering, and other creative tasks, allowing professionals to work efficiently.

Why the MS02 Ultra Redefines Mini PCs

The Minisforum MS02 Ultra redefines the capabilities of mini PCs by blending compact design, high-performance hardware, and extensive connectivity into a single, adaptable package. Whether you’re building a gaming rig, an AI workstation, or a content creation hub, the MS02 Ultra delivers exceptional performance tailored to your needs. Its modular design and user-friendly features make it a standout choice for anyone seeking a powerful yet space-efficient computing solution. With its ability to handle demanding tasks across various applications, the MS02 Ultra sets a new benchmark for what mini PCs can achieve.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals