KAMRUI Black Friday Power Deals: Three Elite Mini PCs at Their Lowest Prices of the Year

Black Friday is here — and the competition for the season’s strongest desktop deals has officially begun. This year, KAMRUI is pushing harder than ever, dropping three massive limited-time offers on their top-performing mini PCs. Whether you’re upgrading your home office, building a compact gaming setup, or gifting premium hardware for the holidays, these deals are designed to disappear quickly.

Packed with modern CPUs, high-speed memory, large NVMe SSD storage, next-gen connectivity, and multi-display support, these three systems deliver workstation-grade performance without the bulky towers, cable clutter, or energy waste.

And this Black Friday, they’re all deeply discounted — with savings as high as 47% off.

Below are the three biggest KAMRUI offers of the season, each one crafted for power users who want high-end performance without high-end prices.

32GB RAM • 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD • USB4 • Triple 4K Display

Original Price: $819.99

Black Friday Price: $434.59 with Code: PC13620H

Deal Window: Nov 16 (23:00 PST) – Dec 2 (23:59 PST)

Link: Amazon (Hyper H2)

If you’ve been searching for a powerhouse that blends gaming-grade performance with compact design, the KAMRUI Hyper H2 is one of the strongest mini PC deals of the entire Black Friday season. Powered by the Intel Core i7-13620H (10 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9GHz), this model effortlessly handles everything from triple-monitor productivity to demanding workstation tasks.

Combined with 32GB of RAM and a blazing-fast 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, this system loads applications instantly, rips through multitasking, and keeps pace with heavy creative workflows.

With USB4, WiFi 6, BT 5.2, and support for Triple 4K displays, it’s ideal for:

Gaming and emulator performance

4K content creation and video editing

Coding, data analysis, and AI tools

Business workflows and fast app-switching

Multi-monitor home office setups

Quiet, efficient all-day productivity

This Black Friday price — only $434.59 with code PC13620H — is a shockingly deep cut, taking a premium mini gaming PC and putting it well under the mid-range price bracket.

This is easily one of KAMRUI’s most aggressive discounts of the year — and absolutely a deal to grab before stock tightens.

32GB DDR5 • 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD • USB4 • Quad Display • Dual LAN

Original Price: $699.99

Black Friday Price: $489.99 (30% OFF + Code: KAMRUI8701 )

Deal Window: Nov 13 (00:01 PST) – Dec 31 (23:59 PST)

Link: Amazon (AM21)

For users who want a blend of CPU strength and powerful integrated graphics performance, the KAMRUI AM21 stands out as a top-tier Black Friday steal.

The Ryzen 7 8745HS is a beast of an APU — 8 cores, 16 threads, and boosted clocks up to 4.9GHz — paired with Radeon 780M graphics, one of the strongest integrated GPUs available.

This means smooth performance for:

Medium-level gaming

Photo/video editing

3D modeling and creative workloads

Multi-window productivity

Four simultaneous 4K displays

High-bandwidth networking with dual LAN

With 32GB DDR5 RAM and a high-speed 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, your apps launch instantly and remain responsive even under heavy multitasking.

This deal runs through the entire holiday season, but Black Friday demand means stock may not. At $489.99 with the code KAMRUI8701, this is one of the best AMD-powered mini PC deals of the year.

16GB DDR4 • 512GB SSD • USB-C • Triple 4K Display Support

Original Price: $399.95

Black Friday Price: $239.97 with Code: KAMRUI5813

Deal Window: Nov 13 (00:01 PST) – Dec 31 (23:59 PST)

Link: Amazon (E3B Mini PC)

If you want impressive performance on a tight budget, the KAMRUI E3B is easily one of the strongest sub-$250 Black Friday mini PC deals available anywhere.

Powered by the Ryzen 7 5825U, this system delivers fast, smooth everyday performance with enough headroom for:

Home office workflows

Media streaming

Photo editing

Multi-monitor work setups

Light gaming

Quiet, power-efficient all-day use

The inclusion of:

USB Type-C

Triple 4K display support

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

…makes this an ideal productivity machine that punches far above its price point.

At just $239.97 — a full 40% off — this model is perfect for students, remote workers, families, and anyone needing a responsive, modern mini desktop at one of the lowest prices of the season.

Which KAMRUI Mini PC Should You Pick?

Here’s the quick breakdown to help shoppers choose the best match:

✔ For gaming, creation, and the highest performance:

KAMRUI Hyper H2 (i7-13620H)

Massive CPU power, USB4, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD — ideal for demanding users.

✔ For workstation-grade graphics and quad-display setups:

KAMRUI AM21 (Ryzen 7 8745HS + Radeon 780M)

Perfect for editing, productivity, trades, and gaming at medium settings.

✔ For budget-friendly performance and everyday productivity:

KAMRUI E3B (Ryzen 7 5825U)

Great value, triple 4K support, quiet and efficient.

No matter which one you choose, KAMRUI delivers:

Compact, modern desktop designs

High-capacity storage

Strong RAM configurations

Next-generation connectivity

Multi-display versatility

Quiet, low-power operation

These deals are genuinely rare — and perfectly timed for holiday upgrades.

Final Call: These KAMRUI Black Friday Deals Will Not Last

With discounts up to 47% off, these three mini PCs are positioned to be some of the fastest-selling compact desktops of the entire holiday season.

Here’s your reminder:

Hyper H2 (i7-13620H): Nov 16 – Dec 2 — extremely limited window

AM21 (Ryzen 7 8745HS): Nov 13 – Dec 31 — but stock won’t hold all season

E3B (Ryzen 7 5825U): Nov 13 – Dec 31 — one of the best budget picks of the year

If you’re planning to upgrade your home office, build a compact gaming station, or pick up a powerful mini PC as a holiday gift, now is the moment to act.

These prices won’t return — and once stock runs out, you’ll be waiting until well into next year for anything close.



