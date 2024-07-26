MINISFORUM has unveiled the MS-A1, the world’s smallest and most expandable AM5 platform Mini PC. This innovative device is designed to offer unparalleled performance and flexibility, making it a catalyst in the world of compact computing. The MS-A1 is built on the latest AMD AM5 platform, featuring a replaceable CPU that ensures a longer motherboard lifecycle and sustainable upgrades for future generations of CPUs. This Mini PC is integrated with the AMD Radeon 780M graphics card, which includes 12 GPU cores and a GPU frequency of up to 2900 MHz. This setup effortlessly handles both graphical and gaming demands.

MINISFORUM MS-A1 Mini PC 2024

Key Takeaways World’s smallest and most expandable AM5 platform Mini PC

Replaceable CPU for sustainable upgrades

Integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics card with 12 GPU cores

Dedicated NPU unit with up to 16 TOPS of processing power

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G desktop processor with 8 cores and 16 threads

Supports dual-channel DDR5 5200 MHz memory up to 96 GB

Four M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD slots with transfer speeds up to 7000 MB/s

Supports RAID0 and RAID1 for enhanced storage performance and data management

8K triple-display output through HDMI 2.1, DP 2.0, and USB4

OCulink expansion for high-performance desktop discrete graphics cards

Dual 2.5G RJ45 network ports for robust throughput

Full-featured USB4 port with speeds up to 40 Gbps

Dual fans and four-heat pipe cooling system

Additionally, the MS-A1 incorporates a dedicated NPU unit with up to 16 TOPS of processing power, making it the first desktop processor to include a specialized AI neural processing unit (NPU). This feature is particularly beneficial for tasks that require advanced AI capabilities.

High-Performance Processor

At its highest configuration, the MS-A1 features the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G desktop processor, built on the Zen 4 architecture. This powerhouse features 8 cores and 16 threads, a maximum boost clock of 5.10 GHz, and a 65 W TDP, delivering unparalleled performance. The MS-A1 supports dual-channel DDR5 5200 MHz high-speed memory, with a capacity of up to 96 GB, allowing users to achieve fast and efficient multitasking.

Extensive Storage Options

The MS-A1 features four M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD slots, offering transfer speeds of up to 7000 MB/s. These extensive expansion slots allow for a maximum system capacity of up to 27 TB, catering to the vast storage needs of creative and multimedia professionals. Supporting RAID0 and RAID1, the MS-A1 provides enhanced storage performance and data management. RAID0 increases transfer speeds up to 14000 MB/s, while RAID1 boosts reliability, ensuring data security.

Advanced Display and Connectivity

The MS-A1 supports 8K triple-display output through HDMI 2.1, DP 2.0, and USB4 full-featured video output interfaces. Users can connect up to three 8K displays simultaneously, quickly setting up a high-efficiency multitasking platform. The OCulink expansion allows for the connection of high-performance desktop discrete graphics cards, significantly boosting performance to meet the needs of gamers and creative professionals requiring high-end graphics processing capabilities.

Robust Networking and Cooling

With dual 2.5G RJ45 network ports supporting WAN and LAN port aggregation, the MS-A1 offers robust throughput, double the speed, and greatly enhances the efficiency and experience of multiple users online simultaneously. The full-featured USB4 port, with speeds up to 40 Gbps, assists the rapid transfer of large files. Equipped with dual fans and a four-heat pipe cooling system, the MS-A1 ensures stable performance with noise levels as low as 37 decibels.

Pricing and Availability

The MINISFORUM MS-A1 is now available on the Minisforum website with an early bird price starting from $259. This competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for both individual users and businesses looking for a high-performance, expandable Mini PC.

For those interested in other areas of technology, the MS-A1’s advanced features make it a versatile choice for various applications. Whether it’s for gaming, multimedia production, or AI-driven tasks, this Mini PC sets a new standard in compact computing. Additionally, its robust networking capabilities and extensive storage options make it a valuable asset for both personal and professional use. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of MINISFORUM mini PC systems :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals