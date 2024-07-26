MINISFORUM MS-A1 Mini PC

MINISFORUM has unveiled the MS-A1, the world’s smallest and most expandable AM5 platform Mini PC. This innovative device is designed to offer unparalleled performance and flexibility, making it a catalyst in the world of compact computing. The MS-A1 is built on the latest AMD AM5 platform, featuring a replaceable CPU that ensures a longer motherboard lifecycle and sustainable upgrades for future generations of CPUs. This Mini PC is integrated with the AMD Radeon 780M graphics card, which includes 12 GPU cores and a GPU frequency of up to 2900 MHz. This setup effortlessly handles both graphical and gaming demands.
Additionally, the MS-A1 incorporates a dedicated NPU unit with up to 16 TOPS of processing power, making it the first desktop processor to include a specialized AI neural processing unit (NPU). This feature is particularly beneficial for tasks that require advanced AI capabilities.
High-Performance Processor
At its highest configuration, the MS-A1 features the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G desktop processor, built on the Zen 4 architecture. This powerhouse features 8 cores and 16 threads, a maximum boost clock of 5.10 GHz, and a 65 W TDP, delivering unparalleled performance. The MS-A1 supports dual-channel DDR5 5200 MHz high-speed memory, with a capacity of up to 96 GB, allowing users to achieve fast and efficient multitasking.
Extensive Storage Options
The MS-A1 features four M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD slots, offering transfer speeds of up to 7000 MB/s. These extensive expansion slots allow for a maximum system capacity of up to 27 TB, catering to the vast storage needs of creative and multimedia professionals. Supporting RAID0 and RAID1, the MS-A1 provides enhanced storage performance and data management. RAID0 increases transfer speeds up to 14000 MB/s, while RAID1 boosts reliability, ensuring data security.
Advanced Display and Connectivity
The MS-A1 supports 8K triple-display output through HDMI 2.1, DP 2.0, and USB4 full-featured video output interfaces. Users can connect up to three 8K displays simultaneously, quickly setting up a high-efficiency multitasking platform. The OCulink expansion allows for the connection of high-performance desktop discrete graphics cards, significantly boosting performance to meet the needs of gamers and creative professionals requiring high-end graphics processing capabilities.
Robust Networking and Cooling
With dual 2.5G RJ45 network ports supporting WAN and LAN port aggregation, the MS-A1 offers robust throughput, double the speed, and greatly enhances the efficiency and experience of multiple users online simultaneously. The full-featured USB4 port, with speeds up to 40 Gbps, assists the rapid transfer of large files. Equipped with dual fans and a four-heat pipe cooling system, the MS-A1 ensures stable performance with noise levels as low as 37 decibels.
Pricing and Availability
The MINISFORUM MS-A1 is now available on the Minisforum website with an early bird price starting from $259. This competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for both individual users and businesses looking for a high-performance, expandable Mini PC.
