Minisforum UH125 Pro Intel Core Ultra 5 mini PC

Minisforum has launched the UH125 Pro, a innovative mini PC that sets new standards in compact computing. Designed for professionals, gamers, and creators, the UH125 Pro combines performance, efficiency, and versatility in a sleek, compact form.

Key Takeaways Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU with Intel 4 technology

14 cores, 18 threads, and a maximum Turbo Frequency of 4.5 GHz

Integrated Intel Arc graphics with XeSS Super Sampling technology

Intel AI Boost (NPU) technology for optimized power consumption

Dedicated Copilot button for Microsoft Copilot

Compact phase-change heat dissipation design

Dual-channel DDR5 SODIMM slots, expandable up to 96 GB

Two M.2 PCIE 4.0 SSD slots, supporting up to 6 TB SSD

Multi-screen connectivity with USB4, HDMI 2.1, and DP 2.0 ports

Independent OCulink port for high-speed PCIe expansion

Intel Core Ultra 5 Mini PC

At the heart of the UH125 Pro is the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, featuring Intel 4 technology and a 3D high-performance hybrid architecture. This innovative processor features a 65 W TDP, delivering a dual improvement in performance and efficiency. With 14 cores (4 Performance Cores, 8 Efficiency Cores, and 2 LP Efficiency Cores), 18 threads, 18 MB L3 Cache, and a maximum Turbo Frequency of 4.5 GHz, the UH125 Pro effortlessly handles even the most demanding tasks.

The UH125 Pro offers stunning visuals with its integrated Intel Arc graphics, which provide a 2x iGPU performance jump compared to the previous generation. This translates to lightning-fast 3D rendering, video editing, and live streaming. XeSS Super Sampling technology enhances visual fidelity, ensuring stunning visuals and smooth gameplay.

Additionally, the UH125 Pro features Intel AI Boost (NPU) technology, optimizing power consumption for AI applications while extending battery life.

The UH125 Pro takes productivity to the next level with a dedicated Copilot button, which launches Microsoft Copilot with a single click. This AI assistant can inspire writing, summarize articles, and automate tasks, streamlining workflows for increased efficiency.

Cooling & Storage

The UH125 Pro features a compact phase-change heat dissipation design. A large-diameter silent cooling fan and three heat dissipation copper pipes ensure stable performance release, even during intensive gaming or work, all while maintaining a whisper-quiet operation.

For storage, the UH125 Pro offers dual-channel DDR5 SODIMM slots that support DDR5 5600Mhz high-frequency memory, expandable up to 96 GB. Two M.2 PCIE 4.0 SSD slots provide ample storage capacity, with a total of up to 6 TB SSD support.

Expansion Options

The UH125 Pro excels in connectivity with two full-speed USB4 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and one DP 2.0 port, allowing connection to four 4K screens simultaneously. This multi-screen functionality empowers users to achieve a seamless multi-screen office setup and significantly improve work efficiency.

The independent OCulink port provides high-speed PCIe expansion capabilities between mobile devices and external peripherals, supporting a maximum transfer bandwidth of 64 Gbps. Paired with the MINISFORUM DEG1 OCulink eGPU Dock, the UH125 Pro can easily expand to higher-performance external desktop graphics cards, meeting the demands of high-end gaming, professional creative work, and AI tasks.

Pricing and Availability

The Minisforum UH125 Pro Mini PC is available for pre-order now on the Minisforum website. The pricing is set at $439 for the Barebone version and $639 for the version with 32 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD. This competitive pricing makes the UH125 Pro an attractive option for those seeking high performance in a compact form factor.

For those interested in exploring further, the UH125 Pro's advanced features make it suitable for various applications beyond gaming and professional work. Its robust AI capabilities and multi-screen support can be particularly beneficial for data scientists, researchers, and multimedia professionals. Additionally, the expandable storage and high-speed connectivity options make it a versatile choice for anyone needing a powerful yet compact computing solution.



