MINISFORUM DEG1 barebones eGPU dock with OCuLink $99

The MINISFORUM DEG1 eGPU Dock is a catalyst for those looking to enhance their laptop, handheld, or mini PC’s graphics performance. This external graphics dock, priced at just $99, offers a 63 Gbps connection via an OCuLink connector, making it a versatile and cost-effective solution for users who need more graphical power. Unlike other eGPU docks, the DEG1 focuses solely on providing a robust graphics connection without additional features like USB hubs or port extenders.

The MINISFORUM DEG1 eGPU Dock is designed to provide a high-speed connection for external graphics cards. It features a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, allowing users to connect high-end video cards such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. This makes it an excellent choice for gamers, video editors, and other professionals who require enhanced graphical performance.

One of the standout features of the DEG1 is its minimalist design. The dock doesn’t include a case, USB hubs, or additional ports. This streamlined approach ensures that the device remains affordable and focused on its primary function—providing a robust graphics connection.

The DEG1 uses an OCuLink connector, offering a 63 Gbps connection to compatible devices. This high-speed connection is crucial for ensuring that the external graphics card performs optimally. However, it’s important to note that the DEG1 does not include Thunderbolt or USB4 ports, limiting its compatibility to devices with OCuLink ports.

Pricing and Availability

The MINISFORUM DEG1 eGPU Dock is priced at an affordable $99, making it an attractive option for those looking to boost their device’s graphical capabilities without breaking the bank. The dock is available for purchase on the MINISFORUM website, but it won’t ship until mid-August 2024. This gives potential buyers ample time to plan and prepare for their purchase.

To use the DEG1, you’ll need to connect an ATX or SFX power supply, as the dock does not include one. This requirement ensures that the connected graphics card receives adequate power, but it also means that users will need to factor in the additional cost and setup of a compatible power supply.

The MINISFORUM DEG1 eGPU Dock is a versatile and affordable solution for enhancing the graphical performance of laptops, handhelds, and mini PCs. With its high-speed OCuLink connection and compatibility with top-tier graphics cards, it offers excellent value for its price. However, users should be aware of its minimalist design and the need for an external power supply.

For those interested in other areas of technology, MINISFORUM also offers a range of mini PCs and accessories that might be of interest. Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or just someone looking to upgrade your device’s performance, the DEG1 eGPU Dock is a compelling option to consider.

By focusing on its core function and maintaining an affordable price point, the MINISFORUM DEG1 eGPU Dock stands out as a practical choice for users seeking enhanced graphical capabilities.



