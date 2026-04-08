Why Building the Cooling System Directly Into the PC Case Actually Works

A PC case that incorporates the water cooling loop into its structure offers a unique approach to system design. Visual Thinker has designed and built a compact 13-liter small form factor (SFF) case that uses custom water distribution plates as part of its framework. This design removes the need for traditional reservoirs and extensive tubing, creating a more space-efficient layout. The case supports high-performance components, including a mini-ITX motherboard, full-size GPU and SFX power supply, while maintaining sufficient thermal capacity for demanding tasks like gaming or professional workloads.

Explore how integrated water cooling plates streamline both thermal performance and interior organization by reducing clutter. Gain insight into the manufacturing processes, such as SLA resin printing, that enable this concept and understand how the design addresses practical challenges like optimizing water flow and managing cables. This feature provides a detailed breakdown of the technical and functional aspects behind this compact yet capable system.

Redefining Small Form Factor PC Design

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The 13L small form factor (SFF) PC case integrates the water cooling loop directly into its structure, eliminating traditional reservoirs and extensive tubing for a compact and visually appealing design.

It supports high-performance components, including a mini-ITX motherboard, full-size GPU and SFX power supply, while maintaining efficient thermal management for gaming and professional workloads.

Custom water distribution plates channel water through the case, making sure even cooling, reducing clutter and enhancing both performance and aesthetics.

Advanced manufacturing techniques, such as SLA resin printing, are used to create precise, watertight components like distribution plates, corner mounts and flow indicators, making sure durability and optimal performance.

Future improvements aim to simplify the cooling loop, integrate the pump into the front panel and explore alternative materials to further enhance efficiency, reliability and user accessibility.

At the heart of this project is a 13L SFF case that accommodates high-performance components, including:

A mini-ITX motherboard

A full-size GPU

An SFX power supply

What makes this case truly unique is the seamless integration of the water cooling loop into its structure. Instead of relying on traditional reservoirs and extensive tubing, custom water distribution plates are built directly into the case. This approach not only saves valuable space but also enhances the visual appeal of the build. Despite its compact size, the case is designed to handle significant thermal loads, making it ideal for resource-intensive tasks such as gaming or professional workloads.

Functionality is a key focus of the design. A dedicated slot for a case fan ensures proper airflow, while the streamlined layout simplifies both cooling and assembly. This innovative approach redefines how small form factor PCs can balance performance, efficiency and aesthetics.

Innovative Cooling System Integration

Cooling is one of the most significant challenges in compact PC builds and this project addresses it with a series of innovative solutions:

An external radiator and pump work together to dissipate heat efficiently, reducing internal temperatures and freeing up space for other components.

Minimal tubing connects the distribution plates directly to the CPU and GPU cooling blocks, improving cooling efficiency and simplifying the assembly process.

The custom water distribution plates are the centerpiece of this design. These plates channel water through the case structure itself, eliminating the need for bulky reservoirs and reducing clutter. This integration ensures even water flow, preventing hotspots and maintaining consistent thermal performance. The result is a sleek, modern aesthetic combined with exceptional cooling capabilities.

By integrating the cooling loop into the case, the design achieves a level of efficiency and elegance that is rarely seen in traditional PC builds. This approach not only optimizes thermal management but also creates a visually striking system that appeals to enthusiasts and professionals alike.

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Advanced Manufacturing Techniques

To bring this innovative design to life, the project relies on advanced manufacturing techniques, particularly SLA resin printing. Unlike traditional FDM printing, SLA offers higher resolution and watertight properties, making it ideal for creating the custom water distribution plates. These plates require precise engineering to ensure durability and optimal performance.

Other critical components, such as corner mounts and flow indicators, are also produced using SLA resin printing. Additionally, TPU and silicone molds are used for sealing and water isolation. These materials provide the flexibility and durability needed to maintain a leak-free cooling loop, even under high stress. By combining advanced 3D printing techniques with innovative materials, the project pushes the boundaries of what is possible in PC case manufacturing.

Overcoming Design Challenges

Integrating a water cooling loop directly into a PC case presents unique challenges, particularly in managing water flow and component placement. One of the primary hurdles is making sure efficient water flow between the distribution plates without relying on excessive tubing. Through iterative prototyping and rigorous testing, the design has been refined to optimize performance while maintaining a compact form factor.

Cable management is another critical consideration. Poorly routed cables can obstruct airflow and detract from the overall aesthetic of the build. To address this, the design incorporates thoughtful cable routing solutions, keeping the interior clean and organized. Additionally, the project explores further size reductions by removing non-functional side plates and integrating the pump into the front panel, streamlining the overall design.

Future Directions and Potential Enhancements

While the current design represents a significant achievement, there is always room for improvement. Future iterations of the project could focus on:

Simplifying the water cooling loop further by removing non-essential components, reducing complexity and enhancing reliability.

Integrating the pump into the front panel to improve accessibility and reduce assembly time.

Exploring alternative materials and manufacturing techniques to enhance durability and thermal performance.

Community feedback will play a crucial role in shaping these enhancements. By engaging with PC enthusiasts and builders, the project can continue to evolve, making sure it meets the needs of its users while pushing the boundaries of innovation in small form factor PC design.

This project demonstrates how advanced cooling solutions and innovative manufacturing techniques can be combined to create a truly unique PC case. By integrating the water cooling loop into the case structure, it challenges traditional design norms and offers a glimpse into the future of small form factor PCs. Whether you are a gamer, a professional, or a PC enthusiast, this concept showcases the potential for creativity and technology to redefine what is possible in PC building.

Media Credit: Visual Thinker



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